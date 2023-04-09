Feds sued for records of criminal illegal alien who killed innocent man

A watchdog organization has announced a lawsuit against the federal government over the records of an illegal alien who ran over and killed an innocent man.

Judicial said in its announcement its Freedom of Information Act lawsuit is against the Department of Justice and the State Department for the extradition records of Saul Chavez, an illegal alien.

He allegedly ran over and killed William "Denny" McCann, the brother of Judicial Watch client Brian McCann, the organization reported.

"My family and I continue to seek justice for Denny. Now that he [a suspect] has been extradited from Mexico, we are one step closer. But, we still want to know: what took so long? With the help of Judicial Watch, we hope to find out," explained Brian McCann."

"Denny McCann was killed by an illegal alien with a prior felony – and then that criminal was released and fled to Mexico as a result of Chicago’s lawless and deadly sanctuary policies," explained Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton. "And to make matters worse, the Biden administration is unlawfully hiding records about why it took over a decade to extradite from Mexico this murderous criminal."

Judicial Watch earlier filed requests for access to the records.

The legal team explained at the time Chavez "ran over and killed" Denny McCann, he was an "unlawfully present criminal alien and had just completed a two-year term of probation for a 2009 DUI conviction."

He had been accused of felony aggravated driving under the influence but was released by the Cook County sheriff’s office in November 2011 despite an U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainer. He then fled to Mexico, and wasn't extradited until 2022.

Judicial Watch now wants to know what happened when he was released, and since.

The DOJ said it couldn't help because of Chavez' "privacy rights."

At the time of the death, Chavez had been in custody and charged with aggravated DUI causing death, and ICE issued a detainer because he had a prior felony.

Then the sheriff's office was told to ignore the detainer and Chavez made bail and fled.

As part of the work on the case, Judicial Watch discovered that more than 2,400 criminal illegal aliens were freed under Chicago's practices.

