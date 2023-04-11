A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Floridian Jews embrace wounded Israeli soldiers

'An Arab dropped a cinderblock from a height of four floors onto my head'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 10, 2023 at 9:30pm
(Photo by Joe Kovacs)

(ISRAEL NATIONAL NEWS) -- Israel Defense Forces soldiers wounded in recent rounds of battle and terror took part in 10 days of vacation and rehabilitation in sun-drenched Palm Beach and Miami.

Dvir Taman, who was injured in Operation Protective Edge and spent 8 months in the hospital, said, “It’s been ages since I’ve felt so good, so comfortable and safe. It’s more than just fun; it’s oxygen for me.”

Born-and-bred Jerusalemite Taman, 29, always knew that he’d one day serve in the IDF. Growing up in the wake of the second intifada, with the daily headlines screaming of stabbings and bus bombings, he was spurred by idealism and fervent desire to protect family and friends. At 19, he enlisted in the IDF and joined a special undercover border police unit working within Jerusalem.

