Forget Bud Light, now cosmetics giant pays transgender Dylan Mulvaney to model its makeup

(FOX NEWS) -- The ire of conservative consumers has now focused on makeup brand Maybelline for partnering with trans woman and biological male Dylan Mulvaney for a recent makeup ad.

To celebrate Mulvaney’s gender transition and to promote Maybelline makeup, the brand collaborated with the TikTok star on a video featuring the trans woman applying several Maybelline products.

Maybe he’s born with it, maybe it’s Maybelline 💄 The new face of Maybelline, ladies! pic.twitter.com/rx0EdvOlP3 — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) April 24, 2023

Mulvaney posted the ad to her TikTok account last month.

