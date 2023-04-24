A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions Money Politics U.S. WorldWND VIDEO
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Former Fox News host predicts Tucker Carlson departure will 'kill' network

'Letting him walk out the door even? Wow'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 24, 2023 at 5:45pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(Image by Samuel Morazan from Pixabay)

(Image by Samuel Morazan from Pixabay)

By Harold Hutchison
Daily Caller News Foundation

Former Fox News host Glenn Beck predicted Monday that the departure of Tucker Carlson would “kill” the 24-hour news network.

“I think that’ll kill Fox, I really do,” Beck said. “I know so many people that still kinda like Fox, they watch other shows, but they’re like, Tucker is the only one I really trust. You lose Tucker Carlson, I think that really kills them.” “You’re getting rid of Tucker Carlson? Wow,” Beck added. “Letting him walk out the door even? Wow.”

TRENDING: Wanted: Compassionate Christians

WATCH:

Fox News announced Carlson’s departure from the network Monday morning, saying they had “agreed to part ways.” The network will use rotating hosts to anchor news coverage during the 8 p.m. time slot where “Tucker Carlson Tonight” previously aired, host Harris Faulkner said Monday.

Will Tucker Carlson's departure from Fox News kill the network?

Carlson’s departure came less than a week after Fox News settled a lawsuit with Dominion Voting Systems for $787.5 million, averting a trial that could have seen Carlson and other network personalities forced to testify.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Beck, who left Fox News in June 2011 and founded TheBlaze, held out the potential for Carlson to work with him on his network.

“Tucker Carlson and I have become friends, and hopefully I’ll be able to talk with him today,” Beck said. “I don’t know what the situation is, but Tucker, come to Jamaica. We would love to have you here, you won’t miss a beat, and together, the two of us would tear it up, just tear it up.”

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Former Fox News host predicts Tucker Carlson departure will 'kill' network
Nasdaq closes lower as investors prepare for Big Tech earnings
Stress tests? College drops standardized testing to eliminate applicant 'stress'
'Dirty books': Librarians celebrate efforts to keep porn in schools
Tucker for president? Speculation mounts after Fox News exit
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×