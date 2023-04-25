Former White House physician to Biden: Take cognitive test or drop out!

U.S. Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, a physician and formerly the White House doctor for Barack Obama, repeatedly has called on Joe Biden to take a cognitive test and release the results to the public.

Biden has refused, so far.

But now, as Biden has just announced his demand for a second term in the White House, to "finish" the job he's doing on America, Jackson is renewing his call for transparency.

In a letter being prepared for Biden, the doctor explains, "We write again to express concern with your current cognitive state and ability to serve another term as president. We believe that, regardless of gender, age, or political party, all presidents should document and demonstrate sound mental abilities."

He pointed out that from Biden's administration, regarding Biden's health, "there is no indication you have had any cognitive assessment, or if you have, such results were concealed from the public."

Previously, a coalition of 60 members of Congress submitted the same request, Jackson wrote to Biden, who "failed to respond."

"While you and your staff dismiss these inquiries, the American people continue to question your mental and cognitive abilities and lose faith in your ability to lead this country. This is reflected in a Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll which states 57% of voters do not believe you are mentally fit to serve as president or have doubts about your mental fitness," he continued,

The long-existing concerns about Biden's cognitive capabilities "have only increased because your mental decline and forgetfulness have become more apparent since you were elected. Over the past two years, public appearances where you shuffle your feet, trip when you walk, slur your words, forget names, lose your train of thought, and appear momentarily confused have become more of a common occurrence," Jackson documented.

"These incidences are so common and noticeable that if you search 'Biden gaffes' online, over 14,000,000 results appear," he wrote.

He said the American people deserve to know that their commander-in-chief is "cognitively sound," but currently "it is evident that you do not fit that bill."

"We call on you to either resign immediately and renounce your bid for reelection or submit to a clinically validated cognitive screening assessment and make those results available to the public," the letter said.

The New York Post said the letter was being circulated among House Republicans to collect support.

WND reported only weeks ago that Jackson publicly was raising concerns about Biden's mental abilities.

At the time, Jackson warned Biden's "dementia" was going to lead American into war and people are going to get killed.

"It's TERRIFYING for our country that Biden is our commander-in-chief. He doesn't know where he's at half the time, and every day he brings us closer to an all-out war with Russia & China," he said on social media.

It’s TERRIFYING for our country that Biden is our commander-in-chief. He doesn’t know where he’s at half the time, and every day he brings us closer to an all-out war with Russia & China. His cognitive decline is going to get people KILLED!! — Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJacksonTX) February 25, 2023

"His cognitive decline is going to get people KILLED!!" he said.

Also, WND reported a year ago that more than dozens of Republican members of Congress wrote to Biden asking him to take a cognitive test "immediately" over lapses that were appearing routinely in his behavior.

Biden previously has been reminded that President Donald Trump, in fact, took such a test and was determined to have passed with flying colors.

