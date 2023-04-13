Former White House stenographer blows whistle on Bidens

By Harold Hutchison

Daily Caller News Foundation

A former stenographer who worked for the Obama administration said Wednesday that then-Vice President Joe Biden “knew” his son Hunter was on the board of directors for Burisma, a Ukrainian natural gas company, while embarking on a trip to the country in an effort to bolster its natural gas industry.

“What happened on that trip was, Joe Biden was in the front of the plane. My job as the White House stenographer was to be in the back of the plane in the press cabin and if Joe or a senior administration official came back and did a briefing, then I would record it and make a transcript. Well, that’s exactly what happened,” Mike McCormick told Fox News host Jesse Watters. “That senior administration official was Jake Sullivan who is now our national security adviser. So, I didn’t see anything wrong with it at the time.”

TRENDING: Liberty vs. Power: Which will it be?

Hunter Biden was appointed to the board of Burisma in 2014, stepping down in 2019 when his father launched his 2020 presidential campaign. Biden boasted of getting a prosecutor investigating allegations of the corruption within the company fired during a 2018 appearance at the Council on Foreign Relations.

McCormick said that he witnessed now-National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, explaining to members of the press on the trip how the United States would assist Ukraine in developing its natural gas industry, according to the New York Post.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

WATCH:

Is Biden a criminal? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (14 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

“Years go by, I’ve left the White House. I’m writing books. And I get ahold of the Hunter Biden laptop from Marco Polo. They are a nonprofit, anticorruption nonprofit. About a year and a half ago I started writing a Substack based on what I find. Then I go back over what I knew happened when I was working for Joe,” McCormick continued.

“I found the transcript that I wrote about that briefing,” McCormick said. “That’s when Jake Sullivan starts talking about fracking and because of what I had read in a laptop and reported in my Substack previously, I’m like, ‘Wait a minute, Joe Biden knew Hunter Biden was already on the board on April 18th. Joe Biden knew. He directed Sullivan to go back and talk to the press.’”

The Washington Post and New York Times confirmed the laptop and its contents were authentic in March 2022 reports discussing an IRS investigation into Hunter Biden’s financial dealings.

“This is a conspiracy. This is a crime. This is public corruption. That’s what the FBI is supposed to investigate,” McCormick said.

“That’s the bottom line. I don’t care if he goes to Timbuktu or Ireland or anywhere, he’s a criminal and I’ve got the evidence,” McCormick added.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

EDITOR’S NOTE: Question: Why do the political and corporate leaders of America – long the freest, most successful, most prosperous and most Christian nation in history – bow and scrape before China, a ruthless, communist, totalitarian and explicitly atheistic dictatorship openly committed to ruling the world, including America?

The astonishing answers come into focus only when one contemplates both the unprecedented level of political and financial corruption in America’s ruling class (multiple Biden family members received $31 million in payola from China), and simultaneously the communist Chinese government’s brilliantly devious methods of unconventional total warfare, by which China is stealthily infiltrating, subverting, corrupting and colonizing the United States of America.

The China threat has rarely been more dramatically or pointedly documented than in the sensational March issue of WND’s critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled “HOW CHINA IS CONQUERING AMERICA.” Whistleblower is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!