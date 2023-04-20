French cyclists create record-breaking GPS velociraptor

(UPI) – A team of French cyclists broke the world record for largest GPS drawing when they created an image of a velociraptor measuring 636 miles.

Florent Arnaud, Maxime Brugère, Franck Delorme, Nicolas Meunier and Jean Roule created the GPS image by riding for a total 43 hours and 47 minutes over the source of six days.

The cyclists, members of the Cyclos randonneurs Saint-Galmier bicycle group, passed through counties including Cher, Saône-et-Loire, Indre, Nievre, Creuse and Puy-de-Dome to create the dinosaur image.

