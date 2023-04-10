A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
CommentaryCOLUMN DU JOUR
Our French Revolution

Victor Davis Hanson: The new left is 'turning America toward a Balkanized war-of-all-against-all'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 10, 2023 at 6:45pm
(DAILY SIGNAL) -- We are in a Jacobin revolution of the sort that in 1793-94 nearly destroyed France. And things are getting scary.

The Democratic Party vanished sometime in 2020.

It was absorbed by hard-left ideologues. They were bent on radically altering, or hijacking, existing institutions to force radical, equality-of-result agendas that otherwise do not earn majority support.

The American people want affordable power and fuel and energy autonomy. They do not want a Green New Deal that results in dependence on the Middle East.

They want fiscal sobriety, not a permanent stagflationary economy marked by bank failures, soaring interest rates, crony capitalism, and subsidies for those who choose not to work.

