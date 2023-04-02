Garage worker charged with attempted murder after shooting thief

(NEW YORK POST) – A Manhattan parking garage attendant who was shot twice while confronting an alleged thief – then wrestled the gun away and opened fire on the suspect – has been charged with attempted murder, police said.

The overnight worker, identified by cops as Moussa Diarra, 57, was also hit with assault and criminal possession of a weapon charge in the Saturday incident, which unfolded around 5:30 a.m. as the attendant saw a man peering into cars on the second floor of the West 31st Street garage, the sources said.

Believing the man was stealing, the attendant brought him outside and asked what was inside his bag. Instead of cooperating, the man pulled out a gun, the sources said.

