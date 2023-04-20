A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions Education Faith U.S.GOOD NEWS!
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

'God freed me': New Ager flees witchcraft, is now reaching millions with Jesus

'I threw my crystals away. I threw my tarot cards away'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 19, 2023 at 8:52pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Tailah Scroggins (Instagram)

Tailah Scroggins (Instagram)

(FAITHWIRE) -- An ex-New Ager who abandoned witchcraft and the occult is now sharing her love of Jesus with the masses.

Writer and internet personality Tailah Scroggins recently told CBN’s Faithwire about her fascinating journey out of the occult and into Christian ministry, speaking specifically about her belief in the power and importance of deliverance.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

“Deliverance ministry is the ministry of Jesus, casting out demons,” Scroggins said at the red carpet premiere of “Nefarious,” a new horror-thriller movie about possession and spiritual warfare. “Deliverance was huge in my testimony. God freed me from so much.”

TRENDING: Truth about slavery to counter leftist lies

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







'Pain pretty much 24 hours a day': Rick Warren reveals he's suffering a difficult disease
'God freed me': New Ager flees witchcraft, is now reaching millions with Jesus
Don't let the government criminalize free speech
Christian kids blocked from sharing faith in public score big-money justice
S&P 500 ends flat as investors digest major earnings from likes of Netflix, Morgan Stanley
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×