'God freed me': New Ager flees witchcraft, is now reaching millions with Jesus

(FAITHWIRE) -- An ex-New Ager who abandoned witchcraft and the occult is now sharing her love of Jesus with the masses.

Writer and internet personality Tailah Scroggins recently told CBN’s Faithwire about her fascinating journey out of the occult and into Christian ministry, speaking specifically about her belief in the power and importance of deliverance.

“Deliverance ministry is the ministry of Jesus, casting out demons,” Scroggins said at the red carpet premiere of “Nefarious,” a new horror-thriller movie about possession and spiritual warfare. “Deliverance was huge in my testimony. God freed me from so much.”

