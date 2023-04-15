GOP senator tells party not to help Dems replace Feinstein

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) – Sen. Tom Cotton said his Republican colleagues shouldn't throw Democrats a lifeline in efforts to replace Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) on a key committee.

Feinstein has been absent from the upper chambers since February amid health complications. After an outcry from Democrats, she asked Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) to replace her on the Judiciary Committee temporarily so that they can continue appointing President Joe Biden's judicial nominees.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

"Republicans should not assist Democrats in confirming Joe Biden’s most radical nominees to the courts," Cotton tweeted with an article about the Feinstein predicament.

TRENDING: Don't be surprised if Gavin Newsom replaces Biden on the ticket

Read the full story ›