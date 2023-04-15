A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
GOP senator tells party not to help Dems replace Feinstein

Elderly lawmaker has been absent from upper chambers since February amid health complications

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 15, 2023 at 2:53pm
Dianne Feinstein

Dianne Feinstein

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) – Sen. Tom Cotton said his Republican colleagues shouldn't throw Democrats a lifeline in efforts to replace Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) on a key committee.

Feinstein has been absent from the upper chambers since February amid health complications. After an outcry from Democrats, she asked Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) to replace her on the Judiciary Committee temporarily so that they can continue appointing President Joe Biden's judicial nominees.

"Republicans should not assist Democrats in confirming Joe Biden’s most radical nominees to the courts," Cotton tweeted with an article about the Feinstein predicament.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







