GOP urged to denounce 'alarmist' climate change report

(FOX NEWS) – A recent memo sent to every Republican member of Congress is urging lawmakers to dismiss the United Nations’ "alarmist report" on climate change.
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres recently called on wealthy nations to move up its net-zero emissions goal from 2050 to 2040. But a memo sent by the Competitive Enterprise Institute offered Republicans talking points for refuting both the UN’s findings and the Biden administration’s push to accelerate the transition to renewable energy.
"In the wake of the latest alarmist report from the United Nations about emissions and climate change, I wanted to draw your attention to three new developments and realities that you should be aware of as debate about climate continues," the memo stated.
