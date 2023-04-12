'Graceful as a dump truck': Side-by-side views of ballerina vs. trans ballet dancer

A new video, assembled to show a woman and a man portraying himself as a woman performing some basic ballet moves, is triggering the internet.

"Arabians and a Clydesdale," was one commenter's response to the video showing a woman at the Royal Academy of Ballet, and a biological male who also was accepted into the academy as a transgender dancer.

The video shows former race car driver now known as Sophie Rebecca.

Royal Academy of BalletRoFYI I started the music at the exact same time, his timing is just that off. pic.twitter.com/5NjRxcbYd8 — Lemón (@LunarLemonade) April 11, 2023

TRENDING: A legal lifeline for J6 defendants?

The poster right away added a "fixed" version that addressed what apparently was a technical glitch.

Lest anyone accuse me of being dishonest, I realized that the timing was slightly off. Here’s the fixed version which makes about 0% difference…somehow it looks even worse? pic.twitter.com/pwNYFSIHlA — Lemón (@LunarLemonade) April 11, 2023

Should the Royal Academy of Ballet have accepted this transgender 'dancer'? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 100% (128 Votes)

But the responses remained.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

"Politics Aired" said, "I'm very pleased that he's having fun dancing, and I wish him well in that pastime, but a literal 10 year old is more graceful than him."

Sharon wrote, "This is about as graceful as a dump truck."

"Has to be a JOKE," exclaimed one person who reported doing classical ballet for 11 years.

The comments also expressed concern that the man "may have taken the position of a more well-qualified female ballet dancer."

"Miami JJ" said, "Ballet is incredibly intense. Everything must be perfect. Watching the one on the right and knowing he got someone else's spot is another way of eliminating women and he looks awful."

When can we tell the truth. Honestly. This is absurd. pic.twitter.com/E2pqsxZF1N — Trish Wood (@WoodReporting) April 10, 2023

"You can't take your eyes off the grace-filled girl on the left. By contrast, you can't bear to watch the lumbering oaf to the end, it's just too hard on the eyes," said "Eternally Hopeful 1776."

Another suggested, "It's probably jut a different weight category haha like in boxing."

"Stuart Palmer wrote, "She's very good. He isn't."

One response simply was, "No no no."

EDITOR’S NOTE: Question: Why do the political and corporate leaders of America – long the freest, most successful, most prosperous and most Christian nation in history – bow and scrape before China, a ruthless, communist, totalitarian and explicitly atheistic dictatorship openly committed to ruling the world, including America?

The astonishing answers come into focus only when one contemplates both the unprecedented level of political and financial corruption in America’s ruling class (multiple Biden family members received $31 million in payola from China), and simultaneously the communist Chinese government’s brilliantly devious methods of unconventional total warfare, by which China is stealthily infiltrating, subverting, corrupting and colonizing the United States of America.

The China threat has rarely been more dramatically or pointedly documented than in the sensational March issue of WND’s critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled “HOW CHINA IS CONQUERING AMERICA.” Whistleblower is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].