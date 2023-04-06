A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Commentary MoneyDAVE SAYS
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

A guaranteed way to stay broke

Dave Ramsey offers financial advice to man with debt and a desire to buy a home

Dave Ramsey By Dave Ramsey
Published April 6, 2023 at 7:06pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Dear Dave,

I'm thinking more seriously about buying a home in the next year or so. It seems like the housing market has cooled off a bit, so I am also planning to get a secured credit card to help me rebuild my credit score in the meantime. I make $60,000 a year, and I have about $15,000 in debt and $3,100 in savings. Is this a good idea and a good start toward getting my credit back on track and taking control of my finances?

Martin

Dear Martin,

TRENDING: Colin Kaepernick digging himself into deeper hole over what he just said about his white adoptive parents

In a word, no. I want you to become debt-free before you buy a home. I also want you to have an emergency fund of three to six months of expenses set aside, and have a down payment – preferably of at least 20%, so you can avoid having to pay private mortgage insurance – before buying a home.

Let me tell you a couple of things. Number one, your income is your most powerful wealth-building tool. If you don't have any payments, you have the ability to build wealth and be generous. When you have debt, all you do is send money out the door to make payments. So, being in debt is a guaranteed way to stay broke. That means getting a secured credit card is not a good idea, either.

Also, did you know you can get a home mortgage with no credit score through a process called manual underwriting? All you have to do is make sure you have a good, long history of paying other things, like your utilities and rent, on time. Most mortgage lenders who do manual underwriting would also require that you have all your debts paid off completely and the accounts closed for at least six months.

Buying a house when you're in debt and broke is a really bad idea, Martin. It's the fastest way I know to turn something that should be a blessing into a financial and emotional curse. Just be patient, get out of debt and save up. Getting control of your finances is the smartest thing you can do before buying a home!

Dave

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Dave Ramsey
Dave Ramsey is a seven-time No. 1 national bestselling author, personal finance expert, and host of "The Dave Ramsey Show," heard by more than 16 million listeners each week. He has appeared on "Good Morning America," "CBS This Morning," the "Today" show, Fox News, CNN, Fox Business and many more. Since 1992, Dave has helped people regain control of their money, build wealth and enhance their lives. He also serves as CEO for Ramsey Solutions.







A guaranteed way to stay broke
Get a loan to buy rental property?
When it comes to home buying, 'you can't fix ugly'
Borrowing from family: Don't do it
When helping means more than just giving cash
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×