Guess where 'Jeopardy' contestant thinks Obama is from

Barack Obama's mysterious heritage continues to perplex even the smartest of contestants on "Jeopardy."

On Wednesday night's episode, in the category titled, "Our nation of immigration," a photo of Barack Obama was displayed, with host Ken Jennings reading the clue:

"Famous Americans of this heritage include Barack Obama, seen here on a visit to the old country."

The returning champion, Kat Jepson, an artist originally from Virginia Beach, Virginia, responded: "What is Kenya?"

Jennings ruled her incorrect, even though many Americans may sympathize with that answer, since Obama's birthplace and precise family heritage have long been matters of controversy.

Neither of the two other contestants, Ben Chan nor Laura Caton, proffered a guess.

Jennings explained the "correct" response, saying: "You can see the flag, he's actually in Ireland."

"Although I don't believe there's an apostrophe in Obama," he quipped.

At least one Twitter user complained about the incident, saying, "@Jeopardy Can you start taking away extra points for racist snafus like Kat's mixup of 'Kenya' and 'Ireland' on the clue about Obama today? She at least should have defaulted to third place just for that, but I would've been happy to eliminate her in the middle of the round."

@Jeopardy Can you start taking away extra points for racist snafus like Kat's mixup of "Kenya" and "Ireland" on the clue about Obama today? She at least should have defaulted to third place just for that, but I would've been happy to eliminate her in the middle of the round — درو مجنوليا (@drew_magnolia) April 12, 2023

