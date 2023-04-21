Gun store 'running out of almost everything' as 'assault weapon' ban looms

(FOX NEWS) – Customers stripped entire sections of wall at Surplus Ammo & Arms bare this week, flocking to the Tacoma gun store for rifles that are about to become illegal in the state of Washington. "We are running out of almost everything," store manager Bruce Smith said.

As Smith was speaking with Fox News Wednesday afternoon, one of his employees leaned over the counter and delivered an update: House Bill 1240 had officially passed.

House Bill 1240 bans so-called "assault weapons" — primarily semiautomatic rifles — with exceptions for law enforcement and the military. The bill passed the Senate earlier this month. It was amended and had to be sent back to the House where lawmakers approved the changes.

