'Heal our land': Faithful gather to rededicate U.S. to God

A long list of well-known personalities including Glenn Beck, Michele Bachmann and many more gathered on Wednesday at Virginia Beach, Virginia, to celebrate a Declaration of Covenant, a movement to rededicate America to God.

Working with a number of organizations including First Landing 1607, the event featured speakers confessing America's sins, from failures in education to its failure to prevent abortion, and for the sins of its government.

Former U.S. Rep. Bachmann, R-Minn., posted a video, and participants in the livestreamed event explained they were at First Landing State Park where in 1607, Christians "dropped to their knees … erected a cross … and dedicated America to God."

And not just to having God in America, but "for the express purpose of transferring the Gospel of Jesus … to the whole earth."

TRENDING: Real patriots cut taxes, not raise them

Another speaker on the podium was Glenn Beck, and coordinator Donica Hudson issued a special invitation to Tucker Carlson:

Donica Hudson Tucker Invite.mp4 from Jeffrey Sisk on Vimeo.

Hudson explained part of the impetus for the events was a recent call from Beck for a nation's return to God in prayer.

Are most Americans at this moment in time interested in repentance toward God? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 75% (6 Votes) 25% (2 Votes)

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

The site included the message, "God warns in Leviticus 26:39-42 that we will waste away in the lands of our enemies because of our sins and our ancestors’ sins; but if we will confess our sins and the sins of our ancestors – their unfaithfulness and hostility towards God, which made God hostile towards them …then God says, 'I will remember my covenant with Jacob and my covenant with Isaac and my covenant with Abraham, and I will remember the land.' Likewise, as we humbly repent, God will remember our forefathers' 1607 First Landing Land Dedication Covenant, hear our prayers, forgive our sins and heal our land. (2 Chronicles 7:14)"

Additional speakers scheduled included historian William Federer and Wallbuilders founder David Barton.

Robert Agee, of Banners4Freedom.com pointed out there was a "ragtag" group that decided to re-covenant American "back to God."

Hudson said people know "we're losing our country," and Americans are the last ones "standing in the way" of a one-world government.

"It is We the People … sensing we've got to save America, because it's almost gone."

Craig Hudgins, of First Landing 1607, said, "God has never forgotten the covenant, we have. He will honor some of the smallest of events, or smallest of circumstances, and build something…"

Hudson confirmed the rededication now will be an annual event.

One social media contributor provided a comment attributed to Abraham Lincoln: "We have been the recipients of the choicest bounties of Heaven; we have been preserved these many years in peace and prosperity; we have grown in numbers, wealth, and power as no other nation has ever grown. But we have forgotten God. We have forgotten the gracious hand which has preserved us (in peace) and multiplied and enriched and strengthened us, and we have vainly imagined, in the deceitfulness of our hearts, that all blessings were produced by some superior wisdom and virtue of our own. Intoxicated with unbroken success, we have become too self-sufficient to feel the necessity of redeeming and preserving grace, too proud to pray to the God who made us. IT BEHOOVES US, THEN, TO HUMBLE OURSELVES BEFORE THE OFFENDED POWER, TO CONFESS OUR NATIONAL SINS AND TO PRAY FOR CLEMENCY AND FORGIVENESS."

IMPORTANT NOTE: Although millions of American parents send their precious children off to public school every day, imagining their kids’ days will be filled with reading, writing, arithmetic, science, history, sports and music, they’re not only in for a shock – but for total BETRAYAL. Today’s “public” (government) schools have become far-left ideological, political and religious indoctrination centers aimed at reprogramming and transforming America’s children.

Kids are being taught to HATE their own country and to see themselves and their parents as racists – or victims of racists. They are sexualized and corrupted, and many are groomed into the dark LGBT world, with almost 6,000 schools prohibiting parents from even hearing about their child’s transgender “transition.” In between all the far-left indoctrination and sexual corruption, teachers take time to scare children to death about the near-term end of life on earth due to “catastrophic climate change.” Another lie. But it’s all classic Marxism/communism, with even the “3 R’s” – reading, writing and arithmetic – now being corrupted with “woke,” “1984”-style madness.

Perhaps never has the true threat of today’s U.S. public school system been exposed as in the sensational April issue of WND’s critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled “THE GREATEST BETRAYAL: How Marxism and madness have taken over America’s public school system.” Whistleblower is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!