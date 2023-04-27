A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
MoneyFEARS OF THE FUTURE
Hiring for white-collar jobs in U.S. is hitting a wall

Businesses girding for possible recession

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 27, 2023 at 4:10pm
(CBS NEWS) – A lively U.S. labor market in the past two years has been a rare bright spot in a fitful economic recovery from the pandemic, with robust job growth bringing the nation's unemployment rate close to a 50-year low. But with a possible recession looming, many companies are now slamming the brakes on hiring in the so-called knowledge sector.

Lyndal Cairns, a 41-year-old product marketer, left a her job at a startup in March in search of work at a more established company that would offer more growth opportunities. Since then, the Washington, D.C., resident estimates she's submitted 1,500 applications but has had only about 20 interviews for new positions.

"The conversion rate is abysmal – I would not put that on my CV in a marketing context," she joked.

