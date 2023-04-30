Hispanic, Latino voters waiting to hear answers from 2024 candidates

[Editor's note: This story originally was published by Real Clear Wire.]

In the world of political campaigning, the digital video landscape is king. With consumers shifting away from traditional TV viewing toward ad-free streaming platforms, political campaigns must adapt to the changing times to reach their target audience, especially in 2024.

However, when it comes to connecting with specific demographics, such as Hispanic and Latino voters, a nuanced approach is key. For one, Hispanic and Latino voters are not a monolithic group. There are clear distinctions based on nation of origin and generational differences, which makes targeting them effectively a challenge. Cuban voters, for instance, may have different preferences than Mexicans and Puerto Ricans.

But, with the right approach, digital video can be a powerful tool for building the trust and engagement that can win elections in 2024 and the years to come. One of the best ways to reach Hispanic and Latino audiences is by using digital video to connect with voters on platforms like YouTube and Facebook. While this allows political campaigns to target specific demographics in a more personal and direct way, it’s not just about the platform; the content and messaging are equally important.

To resonate with Hispanic and Latino voters, political campaigns must address issues that are important to these communities, including immigration, healthcare, and education. The messages that resonate with other demographics aren’t necessarily applicable to Hispanics and Latinos – painting with a broad brush is shortsighted. By creating compelling content that speaks to targeted issues, political campaigns can ultimately build trust among the demographic and increase their likelihood of support.

Recent data shows that Republican candidates have seen a rise in support among Hispanic and Latino voters. In the 2020 election cycle, the Trump campaign saw a 35 percent increase in Hispanic support compared to 2016. Part of the reason is that Trump focused on pocketbook issues that matter to Hispanics and Latinos – from small business job creation to taxes and regulations.

Despite defeat, the Trump campaign won the economic messaging battle, which wasn’t lost on Hispanics and Latinos. His campaign specifically targeted neighborhoods like Miami’s Little Havana with custom content, explaining why much of Trump’s support endures there today. While momentum still exists, it is essential that Republican campaigns learn from Trump’s 2020 blueprint and sustain their Hispanic and Latino support enough for it to swing the 2024 election. Winning the White House is impossible for Democrats or Republicans without winning at least a substantial minority of Hispanic and Latino voters, and ideally a majority.

Former President George W. Bush proved it back in the early 2000s. Two decades ago, the Bush campaign’s brand of social conservatism appealed to voters with traditional values, including many in Hispanic and Latino communities. And Bush drove that message home. While the modes of messaging have changed since then, with the popularity of digital videos skyrocketing, the need for a nuanced approach has not. Reaching key communities on the right platforms – such as Facebook and YouTube – in the right way is paramount.

Effective adaptation to the digital video landscape is impossible without nuance. Voters are able to tell when campaigns become lazy and revert to a one-size-fits-all targeting approach, and they will punish the culprits by voting differently.

Successful campaigns, on the other hand, will build trust and support by understanding what resonates with Hispanic and Latino communities, and then creating compelling content accordingly. That is how to harness the power of digital media and build the momentum to win in 2024. There is no other way.