Horror: Mother of 12 crushed to death by her own car

(TIMES OF ISRAEL) -- A woman was killed Sunday when she was hit by her own car in a parking garage on Shevet Levi Street in the coastal city of Ashdod.

She was later named as 44-year-old Galit Dabush, a prominent woman in her community and a rabbi’s wife, who had 12 children and several grandchildren.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Dabush was crushed between the car and a wall when the vehicle rolled onto her.

TRENDING: James O'Keefe confronts Bud Light's Dylan Mulvaney after trans activist comes out of women's bathroom

Read the full story ›