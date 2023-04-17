A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions Faith Health World
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Horror: Mother of 12 crushed to death by her own car

44-year-old woman was rabbi's wife and prominent in community

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 16, 2023 at 8:23pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Photo by Joe Kovacs)

(Photo by Joe Kovacs)

(TIMES OF ISRAEL) -- A woman was killed Sunday when she was hit by her own car in a parking garage on Shevet Levi Street in the coastal city of Ashdod.

She was later named as 44-year-old Galit Dabush, a prominent woman in her community and a rabbi’s wife, who had 12 children and several grandchildren.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Dabush was crushed between the car and a wall when the vehicle rolled onto her.

TRENDING: James O'Keefe confronts Bud Light's Dylan Mulvaney after trans activist comes out of women's bathroom

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







WATCH: Police shoot and kill armed homeowner after responding to wrong house
WATCH: New Bud ad does a complete 180 after Dylan Mulvaney controversy
Red nose of terror: Study unveils why we fear clowns
Horror: Mother of 12 crushed to death by her own car
WATCH: 'Teen Takeover' as hundreds flood Chicago, smash cars, attack driver, 2 shot
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×