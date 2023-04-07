GOP House demands banks turn over Biden family's financial records

Evidence has mounted in recent years about huge payments that came from foreign interests – sometimes those in American enemies like Russia and China – and have gone to the Biden family.

The total never has been added up, but there have been huge payments from those sources and others, like Ukraine, which was paying Hunter Biden tens of thousands of dollars a month to be on the board of a gas company, an industry in which he had no experience.

Joe Biden apparently helped out with that deal, traveling as vice president to Ukraine and ordering officials to get rid of a prosecutor looking into allegations of corruption at the gas company, or lose American help.

He returned to the U.S. and boasted about his manipulations in Ukraine.

In recent days, Chinese payments of over $1 million to the family also have been confirmed. Deals have involved not just son Hunter Biden, but also Joe Biden's brother and an inlaw, and even the "big guy," who was identified as Joe Biden.

Now it's all going to be investigated.

Fox News has published a report explaining the House Oversight Committee has issued subpoenas to banks asking for the Biden family's financial records.

The demands have gone to Bank of America, Cathay Bank, JPMorgan Chase, HSBC USA N.A.

Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., responded to complaints from Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., about the GOP work with, "Ranking Member Raskin has again disclosed committee’s subpoenas in a cheap attempt to thwart cooperation from other witnesses. Given his antics with the first bank subpoena, the American people and media should be asking what information Ranking Member Raskin is trying to hide this time. No one should be fooled by Ranking Member Raskin’s games. We have the bank records, and the facts are not good for the Biden family."

