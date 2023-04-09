A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Education MoneyBRAVE NEW SCHOOLS
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Incoming Chicago mayor can collect $1.1 million teacher's pension despite having taught only 4 years

Exemplifies why state faces a $210 billion unfunded public employee pension liability

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 9, 2023 at 11:26am
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Pexels)

(Pexels)

(AMERICAN THINKER) – Newly elected as mayor of Chicago, former teacher and union organizer Brandon Johnson, exemplifies why the State of Illinois faces a $210 billion unfunded public employee pension liability, thought by some independent expert observers to be even larger.

As the Illinois Policy Review points out, after teaching a mere 4 years in a Chicago classroom, Mayor John is able to receive retirement benefits totaling $1.1 million over his expected lifetime. And, if he plays his cards right going forward, his public pensions could total $2.8 million, which is a nest egg most Americans could only fantasize about.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

The really big payout of $2.8 million would require Johnson to keep his union job, thereby accumulating service credit (despite not working as a teacher), and inflation adjustments, while living to the average life expectancy of 85 for theose who reach retirement age.

TRENDING: Matt Walsh renders trans activist speechless after asking 1 simple question about his job

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Journos blame conservative 'selfish' 'monsters' for Nashville shooting
Incoming Chicago mayor can collect $1.1 million teacher's pension despite having taught only 4 years
School budget cliffs reveal another COVID fail
Walter Reed issues cease and desist order to clergy during Holy Week
'American Idol' mom chooses family over fame
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×