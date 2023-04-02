A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
WorldWAR AND PEACE
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

India: Abandoned brides fight for justice

Many women have similar stories of abandonment, abuse, cruelty

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 2, 2023 at 5:39pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Pexels)

(Pexels)

(DW) – Neelam Rani was married to Gaurav Kumar for only 45 days before he left for Germany without her, but taking all of her cash and jewelry with him. Eight years after being abandoned by her husband, Neelam now lives with her elderly father and younger sister in the city of Gurdaspur in Punjab.

Neelam recalled her husband's promise to immigrate to Germany together as a married couple — but shortly after the wedding, her life suddenly went downhill. The 37-year-old Indian told DW that her husband used to physically assault her, and blame the abuse on not getting "enough dowry."

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

She described "torture" at the hands of her in-laws that led to her miscarriage. After years of reflecting on her abusive marriage, Neelam decided to file a case against her husband and his family.

TRENDING: God's prescription for national healing

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







India: Abandoned brides fight for justice
3rd night of Israeli airstrikes on Syria
Taliban close women-run Afghan station for playing music
Pro-Russian military blogger killed in St Petersburg cafe explosion
Woman who survived China's 1-child policy advocates for life
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×