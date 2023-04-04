'Indict himself': Trump demands charge against prosecutor for D.A.'s own crime

The leftist prosecutor in Manhattan trying to use his law-enforcement privilege to bring a successful attack on President Trump now has been accused of doing something illegal himself.

Trump, in a statement, charged that Alvin Bragg, the Soros-sponsored prosecutor, "LEAKED the various points, and complete information, on the pathetic indictment against me. I know the reporter and so, unfortunately, does he. This means that he MUST BE IMMEDIATELY INDICTED. Now, if he wants to really clean up his reputation, he will do the honorable thing and, as district attorney, INDICT HIMSELF. He will go down in judicial history, and his Trump hating wife will be, I am sure, very proud of him."

Meanwhile, Trump's fundraising and popularity have surged.

The Daily Mail reports he's had a record $8 million fundraising period as a result of Bragg's indictment, which reportedly involves payments from Trump's former lawyer to a stripper some years ago.

It's portrayed as a hush-money dispute, however such legal arrangements are not illegal. Bragg has claimed, reportedly, that the payment somehow was a donation to Trump's 2016 campaign, thus infringing federal election law.

Most legal experts who have reviewed the evidence have concluded there's simply no case there. And, in fact, multiple federal agencies reached the same conclusion.

Trump is expected to formally appear in the case today in Manhattan, a schedule that has created a circus-like atmosphere across that metropolitan area.

The indictment is the first against a former U.S. president. Trump's enemies have been celebrating and Trump's supporters have expressed disgust.

It's widely seen as just another in a long list of schemes by Democrats to create something to use against Trump as he seeks the 2024 nomination for president.

They fear, likely with cause, that a Trump election in 2024 would simply vaporize whatever "accomplishments" attributed to Joe Biden, much the same way Trump erased many of Barack Obama's work when he was elected in 2016.

Trump has charged that the war against him involved Joe Biden, who is running a campaign of "political persecution" and "election interference at the highest level in history."

Trump has said, ""From the time I came down the golden escalator at Trump Tower, and even before I was sworn in as your president of the United States, the Radical Left Democrats - the enemy of the hard-working men and women of this country - have been engaged in a Witch-Hunt to destroy the Make America Great Again movement."

He cited the Democrats' obvious failures to take him down by fraud: "You remember it just like I do: Russia, Russia, Russia; the Mueller Hoax; Ukraine, Ukraine, Ukraine; Impeachment Hoax 1; Impeachment Hoax 2; the illegal and unconstitutional Mar-a-Lago raid; and now this."

Trump further explained, "The Democrats have lied, cheated and stolen in their obsession with trying to 'Get Trump,' but now they’ve done the unthinkable - indicting a completely innocent person in an act of blatant Election Interference.

"Never before in our nation’s history has this been done. The Democrats have cheated countless times over the decades, including spying on my campaign, but weaponizing our justice system to punish a political opponent, who just so happens to be a president of the United States and by far the leading Republican candidate for president, has never happened before. Ever."

He also pointed out that Bragg was "hand-picked and funded by George Soros," an ardent Trump opponent.

"Rather than stopping the unprecedented crime wave taking over New York City, he’s doing Joe Biden’s dirty work, ignoring the murders and burglaries and assaults he should be focused on. This is how Bragg spends his time!"

Meanwhile, the porn star, Stormy Daniels, and Trump both have denied any affair took place.

Following the announcement of the case in New York, ex-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was scorched on social media for insisting that the case gave Trump a chance to "prove innocence."

That's the reverse of the legal standard that no one has to "prove innocence," but in all cases prosecutors must prove guilt, in criminal cases beyond a reasonable doubt. It's a standard that law students would be expected to be fully familiar with even before they begin their training.

Pelosi, apparently creating her own, brand new standard for criminal cases – in this case for President Trump, demanded, "The grand jury has acted upon the facts and the law. No one is above the law, and everyone has the right to a trial to prove innocence. Hopefully, the former president will peacefully respect the system, which grants him that right."

A commentary immediately schooled her: "We hate to break it to her, but here in America, it's still innocent until proven GUILTY. Suppose it's kind of us to assume she was drinking and not a total DOLT when it comes to the basic fundamentals of our country."

The Mail also pointed out the case as triggered a surge in support for Trump, who now has a 24-point lead on Gov. Ron DeSantis, and he leads in both Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

