Money WorldBLACK-GOLD BLUES
Inflation nightmare intensifies as Saudi Arabia announces surprise cuts in oil output

Expected to lead to higher gas prices in U.S.

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 2, 2023 at 5:01pm
Saudi Arabia sits at the crossroads of the world and holds tremendous geopolitical significance.

(TRENDING POLITICS NEWS) – On Sunday, Saudi Arabia, joined by Russia and other OPEC+ oil producers, announced they are rolling out voluntary cuts to their oil production. As much as 1.15 million barrels per day will stop being produced, Reuters reported.

The oil cuts are expected to lead to higher gas prices in the United States.

The Saudis and OPEC+ said the oil production cuts are designed to support market stability. The move will dismay the Biden administration, especially considering this is the second output cut these countries have agreed to in the past year.

WND News Services
