Innovative program teaches public schoolchildren about Jesus and Bible

'That means typically over lunch and recess'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 17, 2023 at 8:10pm
(Photo by Joe Kovacs)

(CBN NEWS) -- Despite the ongoing debate over morals and values in public schools today, one organization is finding a way to bring Jesus to public school kids each and every week.

With all the talk about issues between parents and America's public schools, students across Pennsylvania are learning about Jesus and the Bible, thanks to the unique approach of Bible2School.

Kori Pennypacker, the CEO of Bible2School, told CBN News, "Bible2School is a 40-year-old nonprofit organization and we equip parents, moms, dads, grandparents to teach the Bible to public school kids during their school day – that means typically over lunch and recess."

