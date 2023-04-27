Inspector general cannot dispute that 10,000 bureaucrats could spy on Americans

The inspector general for America's Department of Justice cannot dispute that there could be 10,000 bureaucrats with the ability to spy on Americans.

What IG Michael Horowitz was able to confirm to a congressional hearing was that the FBI has done 3.45 million warrantless "backdoor searches" of Americans' communications, and the "error rate" for those was 30%, meaning there were more than a million erroneous searches.

The comments came before the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Appropriations Subcommittee on Crime and Federal Government Surveillance concerning "How a Law Designed to Protect Americans Has Been Weaponized Against Them."

BREAKING: DOJ Inspector General ADMITS that the FBI has done 3.4 million warrantless “backdoor searches!” Over a MILLION of which were in error. pic.twitter.com/t9VcVp4iYx — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) April 27, 2023

TRENDING: Not again! Report says U.S. supported 'extremely dangerous' biolab in another country

Horowitz was being questioned by Rep. Matt Gaetz.

"I want to get into the 3.4 million backdoor searches that the ranking member pointed out in his opening statement. Mr. Inspector General. How should the public think about those?" Gaetz asked.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Are government bureaucrats spying on Americans? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (10 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

"Well, I think what we’ve seen in the various public reports, and I’m limited in what I can say about what’s public, which I think is one of the issues, by the way, that’s worth talking about, is transparency here," said Horowitz.

He said, "It’s obviously very concerning that there’s that volume of searches and particularly concerning the error rate that was reported on in the last two years in the public reporting."

When Horowitz was asked how many people have access to FISA to perform “backdoor searches” of Americans’ communications, there appeared no answer.

The Daily Caller News Foundation explained, "FISA Section 702 enables intelligence agencies to carry out targeted surveillance of foreigners outside the U.S., but they have improperly used it on Americans. There were 3.4 million backdoor searches in 2021, according to an Office of the Director of National Intelligence 2022 Transparency report."

Gaetz then said, "If I represent to you that we believe there may be north of 10,000 people in the federal government that can perform those queries, would anyone have a basis to disagree with that assessment?"

"No,” Horowitz said.

IMPORTANT NOTE: Although millions of American parents send their precious children off to public school every day, imagining their kids’ days will be filled with reading, writing, arithmetic, science, history, sports and music, they’re not only in for a shock – but for total BETRAYAL. Today’s “public” (government) schools have become far-left ideological, political and religious indoctrination centers aimed at reprogramming and transforming America’s children.

Kids are being taught to HATE their own country and to see themselves and their parents as racists – or victims of racists. They are sexualized and corrupted, and many are groomed into the dark LGBT world, with almost 6,000 schools prohibiting parents from even hearing about their child’s transgender “transition.” In between all the far-left indoctrination and sexual corruption, teachers take time to scare children to death about the near-term end of life on earth due to “catastrophic climate change.” Another lie. But it’s all classic Marxism/communism, with even the “3 R’s” – reading, writing and arithmetic – now being corrupted with “woke,” “1984”-style madness.

Perhaps never has the true threat of today’s U.S. public school system been exposed as in the sensational April issue of WND’s critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled “THE GREATEST BETRAYAL: How Marxism and madness have taken over America’s public school system.” Whistleblower is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!