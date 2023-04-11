Internet erupts over coming pardon for veteran who shot BLM militant

Texas Gov. Rick Perry is pledging to "work swiftly" to pardon Army Sgt. Daniel Perry, who was convicted of murdering AK-47-toting BLM extremist Garrett Foster to death in 2020 after Perry accidentally drove his car for Uber into an Austin street mobbed by leftist, anti-cop protesters.

The conviction of Perry, who could face life in prison, is clouded by allegations that Rick Garcia, the George Soros-backed, "progressive" Travis County D.A. who successfully prosecuted him, instructed an investigator of the case to leave out exculpatory information about Perry in his court testimony during the trial.

The Perry case is potentially as incendiary as that of Kyle Rittenhouse, who in 2021 was acquitted of several homicide charges after defending himself with his weapon in riots the previous year in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Fox News reported: "The shooting involving Sgt. Perry occurred during Black Lives Matter demonstrations that erupted across the Texas state capital and the rest of the United States nearly three years ago...Perry, who was stationed at Fort Hood at the time, was driving for Uber to make extra money in downtown Austin on the night of July 25, 2020, when he encountered a large crowd of protesters. They were illegally blocking city streets that night, according to police, as protesters in Austin and elsewhere had done during the weeks of rioting."

"Among the protesters was 28-year-old Garrett Foster, who was carrying an AK-47," Fox reported. "Perry's defense team says that the demonstrators encircled and starting pounding on his vehicle and that Foster raised the firearm at Perry, prompting him to open fire with a handgun he legally carried for self-defense."

Gov. Abbott says he'll pardon #DanielPerry. Perry worked as an Uber driver in Austin during 2020 BLM rioting when a mob attacked his car & he shot a rifle-carrying man who confronted him. Soros-funded Travis County DA successfully prosecuted him on murder.https://t.co/6IbHwBIBeG — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) April 8, 2023

Abbott tweeted April 8: "I am working as swiftly as Texas law allows regarding the pardon of Sgt. Perry." The tweeted included this statement by Abbott:

"Texas has one of the strongest 'Stand Your Ground" laws of self-defense that cannot be nullified by a jury or a progressive District Attorney.

"Unlike the President or some other states, the Texas Constitution limits the Governor's pardon authority to only act on a recommendation by the Board of Pardons and Paroles. Texas law DOES allow the Governor to request the Board of Pardons and Paroles to determine if a person should be granted a pardon. I have made that request and instructed the Board to expedite its review. "I look forward to approving the Board's pardon recommendation as soon as it hits my desk."

I am working as swiftly as Texas law allows regarding the pardon of Sgt. Perry. pic.twitter.com/HydwdzneMU — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) April 8, 2023

District Attorney Garza assailed Perry in a statement to ABC News: "In a state that believes in upholding the importance of the rule of law, the Governor’s statement that he will intervene in the legal proceedings surrounding the death of Garrett Foster is deeply troubling," he said. "In our legal system, a jury ... gets to decide whether a defendant is guilty or innocent – not the Governor."

Twitter conservatives like leftism expert Andy Ngo circulated a photo of the Perry incident showing the shooting victim, Foster, brandishing his weapon as he and other BLM protesters surrounded Perry's car.

After the BLM mob attacked the car of Uber driver Daniel Perry, they surrounded him. #BLM boogaloo member Garrett Foster went up to the driver with his rifle before being shot dead by Perry. Perry was convicted yesterday of murder in Austin, Texas. The case was prosecuted by… pic.twitter.com/tzMjhpB4ih — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) April 8, 2023

On Saturday, after the jury returned the guilty verdict, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said in a statement to Fox News Digital: "Self-defense is a God-given right, not a crime. Unfortunately, the Soros-backed DA in Travis County cares more about the radical agenda of dangerous Antifa and BLM mobs than justice."

"This week has shown us how rogue prosecutors have weaponized the judicial system," Paxton said. "They must be stopped!"

Liberal media ignores and distorts context

Online broadcaster and self-described "disaffected liberal" Tim Pool (@Timcast on Twitter) gave a tutorial of sorts on press bias in analyzing liberal media coverage of the Perry case. In his Rumble broadcast, Pool accused media like the Austin Chronicle of selectively taking portions of past remarks by Perry, out of their proper context, to make it appear as if Perry relished the idea of shooting BLM protesters.

Pool also warned of the danger to Americans' basic rights if past comments they made defending their Second Amendment right to self-defense can later be used and distorted to provide supposed evidence of murderous- or harmful intent.

Pool cited a tweet by former Army Green Beret Jim Hanson who explained how Foster, by having his weapon "employed" or "brandished" (as opposed to merely carrying it), posed an immediate threat to Perry sitting in his vehicle, surrounded by protesters:

#PardonDanielPerry

The injustice in Austin must be fixed The pic @JackPosobiec highlighted clearly shows the AK was "employed" which is a deadly threathttps://t.co/mKu6WQT1Ot I explain why here pic.twitter.com/qiWL3MVRjm — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) April 9, 2023

In a follow-up tweet, Hanson said: "I've seen arguments Garrett Foster was only defending himself when Daniel Perry shot him. The easiest way to actually stay safe would have been stop mobbing his car & brandishing a rifle. But even if he was 'defending' himself, that doesn't remove Perry's right to do the same."

In another tweet, Hanson, author of "Winning the Second Civil War: Without Firing a Shot," answered the narrative coming out of MSBNC, that a "Pardon for Daniel Perry tells BLM protesters their lives don't matter," this way: "No. It tells them: Don't brandish a weapon. At a guy who understands self-defense."

No

It tells them

Don't brandish a weapon

At a guy who understands self defense https://t.co/5fBWPZy4cF — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) April 10, 2023

Meanwhile, Perry's GoGetFunding page had raised more than $126,000 for his legal defense. The page shows photos of the damage done to Perry's car at the hands of the BLM protesters (including a bullet hole) as well as past social media posts demonstrating Foster's radicalism.

"Daniel Perry is a former Eagle Scout from the North Texas area and has served our country proudly for almost ten years. Sgt. Perry served a tour in Afghanistan and has been the recipient of numerous army awards, and commendations including five Army Achievement Medals," it states.

Describing the 2020 incident, the page states:

Sgt. Perry had dropped his client on or close to West 6th Street at approximately 9:15 p.m. Sgt. Perry made a right onto Congress Avenue from Fourth Street, and it was there that he first encountered a throng of people in the street. It was not immediately apparent to Sgt. Perry what group was demonstrating and, prior to turning onto Congress Avenue, Sgt. Perry had been unaware that a demonstration was taking place. After Sgt. Perry turned onto Congress Avenue, several people started beating on his vehicle. Picture showing the damage to Sgt. Perry’s car are in the possession of the police. The pictures included pictures of damage done by protestors hitting the car with brick, trying to pull the door of the frame and from bullets. Sgt. Perry was then quickly approached by Mr. Foster, who was carrying an aAK-47 in a “one point sling.” Sgt. Perry, initially believing that Mr. Foster was associated with law enforcement (who else would carry an assault rifle on the streets), complied with the command. Nevertheless, after lowering the window, it became apparent to Sgt. Perry that the individual was not with law enforcement. Foster, the individual with the AK-47, began to raise the AK-47 toward Sgt. Perry. It was only then that Sgt. Perry, who carried a handgun in his car for his own protection, fired on Foster because he believed his life to be in jeopardy. Moreover, Sgt. Perry acted in the manner in which he was trained to act when presented with a deadly threat and, consistent with that training, aimed center mass. This training also prevented the injury of bystanders. Indeed, Sgt. Perry was only concerned with protecting his own life which was threatened by Foster’s actions and Sgt. Perry had absolutely no desire to injure other protestors, (even despite the fact that some were beating on his car) as some have tried to claim. The false narrative spread by some of the protestors that Mr. Perry purposely drove into the crowd to injure protestors is also refuted by the fact that no individuals claim they were injured by Mr. Perry’s vehicle. Immediately thereafter, a member of the crowd began firing on Sgt. Perry’s vehicle. Sgt. Perry drove to safety and immediately called the police. He waited for the police to arrive and was fully cooperative with the police following the shooting.

