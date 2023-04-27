(ALL THAT'S INTERESTING) – No matter how you slice it, pizza is one of the world’s most popular foods. By some accounts, it is the most popular dish around the globe, and whether you prefer Chicago-style deep dish pizza or a nice slice of New York thin-crust, it’s likely that you associate pizza with its home country, Italy. But the true history of where and when this dish originated, and who invented pizza itself, is more complicated.

Though it might be difficult to name the exact person who invented pizza, we can trace pizza’s origins to a general time and place: 18th-century Naples. But while Naples may be the birthplace of the modern pizza pie, the history of pizza goes back a good bit further — and the way it evolved is thoroughly surprising.

Many say that pizza was invented by baker Raffaele Esposito in Naples for the royal visit of Queen Margherita in 1889, but these flatbreads had been eaten throughout Italy for centuries before, with the first documented use of the name appearing in the city of Gaeta in 997 C.E.

