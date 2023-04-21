Investigation reveals history books teaching kids lies about President Trump

There have been lies used against President Trump ever since he announced his candidacy for the 2016 race.

Remember those Democrats, and members of the legacy and social media industries, who claimed "Russia collusion." That was, of course, before it was totally debunked.

It continued during his presidency, with those wild claims made during Nancy Pelosi's two failed attempts to impeach and remove him.

And those claims by Pelosi's partisan congressional committee looking at the Jan. 6, 2021, events at the Capitol.

Now that trend appears to be continuing through history books that are beginning to talk about Trump.

Investigator and writer Greg Price has explained in a Substack report that he reviewed five of the "most commonly used AP U.S. History textbooks."

"The books all contain anti-Trump editorializing, false narratives, and employ selective editing to leave out significant stories that occurred during the Trump presidency," he found.

He noted, "Nearly all of the textbooks claim 'Russian meddling' was responsible for the 2016 election of Donald Trump, despite that narrative being debunked through multiple studies and news reports. A New York University Center for Social Media and Politics study found that Russian Twitter accounts had no measurable impact on the 2016 election. Facebook’s internal investigation also found that 56% of the $100K worth of Facebook ads purchased by Russians in 2016 were viewed on the platform after the election was over."

The books also neglect to mention other details, like the Democrats' "phony Steele Dossier," how the FBI abused FISA to spy on Trump," and more.

"Many of the books also cover in depth the unproven sexual misconduct allegations against President Trump and Justice Clarence Thomas while altogether leaving out any mentions of the many similar allegations against President Bill Clinton," he reported.

"One textbook says that Donald Trump’s message in 2016 'appealed successfully to nostalgia for a time when people of color and women knew their 'place,'' that Donald Trump tweeting about how LeBron James and Maxine Waters 'lack in intelligence' is racist, and that Trump’s election was responsible for hurricanes. Another attributes Trump’s victory in 2016 to 'angry white men,'" he said.

One book even contains the hoax that the media repeatedly has used against Trump, a comment about a riot in Charlottesville, he said.

The report said the book "The American Pageant, 17th edition" calls Donald Trump a "sexual predator" without specifics of a number of "uncorroborated allegations" while saying Bill Clinton was only "dogged" by scandal, without mentioning multiple accusations of rape and assault made against him by Paula Jones, Kathleen Wiley, Juanita Broaddrick and others.

And it "strangely" connects Trump’s election to the hurricanes that occurred in Puerto Rico and Florida in 2017.

In "The American Promise, 8th Edition," authors claim the result of the 2016 election was because of Russian "cyberattacks" and "fake news."

"Much like the previous book, American Promise mentions no details about Bill Clinton’s many sexual assault allegations while saying that the 2016 election was marked by 'revelations of Trump’s sexual misconduct,'" the report said.

In "Give Me Liberty: An American History, 6th Edition," the writer complains of Trump's "numerous affairs" but refuses to even use the words "sexual misconduct" in connection with Clinton.

Other books exhibited similar biases, the report said.

At Trending Politics News a reported noted the "instances of wildly inaccurate coverage of Trump's term…"

The Lid turned blunt on the dispute.

"Advanced Placement High School History Books Already Filled with Lies About Donald Trump," it headlined a commentary.

"The newest rounds of Advanced Placement (AP) history books have been filled with lies about the Donald Trump era, especially the left’s cherished lie that Russia “interfered” with the 2020 elections," it reported. "Of course, we know that it is 100 percent false that Russia had much of anything to do with the election chaos and that it was nearly all perpetrated by the Democrat Party and its allies. But the books that should be used to teach our children about American history are already filled with fake news."

