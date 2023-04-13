A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Iran executed 582 people in 2022, rights groups say

75% higher than the toll from 2021

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 13, 2023 at 5:59pm
(Image courtesy Unsplash)

(DW) – Iranian authorities executed last year 582 individuals, human rights groups said, a 75% increase from the year 2021.

The Norway-based Iran Human Rights (IHR) and Paris-based Together Against the Death Penalty (ECPM) said in the Thursday report that four were hanged following taking part in the protests which ignited late last year.

Iran witnessed mass protests starting in September 2022 which were sparked by the death of 22-year-old ethnic Kurd Jina Mahsa Amini, who died while in police custody.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







