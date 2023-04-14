Iran installs cameras to find women not wearing hijab

(BBC) – Iranian authorities have begun installing cameras in public places to identify unveiled women, the police have announced.

Women seen not covering their hair would receive a "warning text messages as to the consequences", police said. This would help prevent "resistance against the hijab law", police said.

Protests were sparked last year by the death in police custody of Mahsa Amini, a young Kurdish woman arrested for allegedly violating the hijab rule.

