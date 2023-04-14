A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Iran installs cameras to find women not wearing hijab

Bank accounts of violators will be frozen

Published April 14, 2023 at 5:16pm
Published April 14, 2023 at 5:16pm
Muslim women in the hijab

(BBC) – Iranian authorities have begun installing cameras in public places to identify unveiled women, the police have announced.

Women seen not covering their hair would receive a "warning text messages as to the consequences", police said. This would help prevent "resistance against the hijab law", police said.

Protests were sparked last year by the death in police custody of Mahsa Amini, a young Kurdish woman arrested for allegedly violating the hijab rule.

