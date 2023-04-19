'Jaw dropping:' Now 2nd member of Congress warns of Biden 'prostitution'

Just one day after a member of Congress charged that some of the Biden political family's income has derived from "prostitution rings," a second member is making the same allegation.

Both Reps. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., and Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., say their information comes from the Suspicious Activity Reports that have been filed against the Biden family members in recent years.

Neither of those sources probably would be viewed as completely neutral on the issue of Joe Biden, but the records are not yet public so there's no way to independently verify their claims.

But Democrats, who admitted they had not looked at the records, say nothing like those allegations exists.

TRENDING: 8 words capture how we must act amidst cultural collapse

On Wednesday, Greene said, "We just finished reviewing the financial records in the treasury. What I saw was over 2,000 pages of jaw dropping information. There’s basically an enterprise wrapped around Joe Biden involving not only multiple family members, more than we thought there were, but other people as well. Just a complete conglomerate of LLC shell corporations.

"These shell companies where money was passing through from foreign countries. China, Ukraine, but many more countries than just those. There’s a lot of information the American people deserve to know of the Biden family and the crimes they’ve been involved in. And the Oversight Committee has a much bigger investigation to do than we ever thought was possible," she said.

"I just saw evidence of human trafficking that involves prostitutes not only from here in the United States, but foreign countries like Russia and Ukraine. This is unbelievable that a president and a former vice president, not only his son Hunter Biden, but many more family members extending past Hunter Biden and his immediate family."

She joined Mace is saying there's going to be a lot to investigate regarding the Biden clan.

Do these allegations ensure Joe Biden will not be the 2024 Democratic presidential nominee? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 50% (3 Votes) 50% (3 Votes)

A commentary at the Gateway Pundit explained, "Prior to the 2020 election, The Gateway Pundit released sordid details from the Hunter Biden laptop. The mainstream media and regime lapdogs refused to report on the criminal conduct of Hunter Biden, Joe Biden, and the Biden Crime Family, in order to protect them days before the 2020 election. The Gateway Pundit reported in October 2020 on Hunter Biden’s Russian orgies, his many nights with Russian hookers, his father wiring him money for his prostitutes, and his fears of being blackmailed by the Putin regime. Now there is more evidence that it was not just Hunter Biden who was linked to the Russian prostitutes. According to Marjorie Taylor Greene, the House Oversight Committee has evidence the entire Biden Crime Family was involved in human trafficking that involves prostitutes from Russia, Ukraine and the U.S."

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

The Biden crime family participated in human trafficking by soliciting prostitutes from the United States and abroad in countries like Russia and Ukraine. There is an entire crime enterprise wrapped around Joe Biden and his family.@GOPOversight has a much bigger investigation… pic.twitter.com/AGUBqfxTLs — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) April 18, 2023

At the Washington Times, a report cited the comments from the two Republicans.

It explained both are on the House Oversight and Accountability Committee, "which is investigating the Biden family’s foreign business deals to determine if President Biden participated or had knowledge of them. The Republican-led panel is combing through Treasury Department Suspicious Activity Reports or SARs that have been generated by banks for transactions made by Biden family members and their business associates."

The chief of the committee, Rep. James Comer of Kentucky, said just days ago the evidence now suggests nine members of Biden's family "may have benefited" from business deals assembled by Hunter Biden.

Just days ago, a report confirmed that at least three members benefited from a $3 million payment from Chinese intersts.

Comer said, "The Biden family enterprise is centered on Joe Biden’s political career and connections, and it has generated an exorbitant amount of money for the Biden family. The Oversight Committee will continue to pursue additional bank records to follow the Bidens’ tangled web of financial transactions to determine if the Biden family has been targeted by foreign actors and if there is a national security threat."

WND reported on Tuesday on Mace's comments.

Read several of those Suspicious Activity Reports at the Treasury just now. The number of Biden family members involved (more than previously known), the amount of money involved (astronomical), the shell companies, the accusations of prostitution rings… wild... pic.twitter.com/fVTdazOi2T — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) April 17, 2023

She said, "Just left the Treasury to review over 100 suspicious activity reports on the Biden family and I can tell you there are more Bidens involved than we knew previously. And every time you…look under a stone, there’s so much more you have to investigate because – it’s wild the number of family members involved and the amount of money we’re talking about in these suspicious activity reports is astronomical. And the accusations therein, the source of the funding, where the money’s going, the shell companies, prostitution rings, etc…it’s insanity to me that it’s not been investigated in the way that it should be."

According to the New York Post, dozens of "Suspicious Activity Reports" were submitted to the government over the years from mostly banks suggesting there was something to investigate amid actions "by members of the Biden family."



IMPORTANT NOTE: Although millions of American parents send their precious children off to public school every day, imagining their kids’ days will be filled with reading, writing, arithmetic, science, history, sports and music, they’re not only in for a shock – but for total BETRAYAL. Today’s “public” (government) schools have become far-left ideological, political and religious indoctrination centers aimed at reprogramming and transforming America’s children.

Kids are being taught to HATE their own country and to see themselves and their parents as racists – or victims of racists. They are sexualized and corrupted, and many are groomed into the dark LGBT world, with almost 6,000 schools prohibiting parents from even hearing about their child’s transgender “transition.” In between all the far-left indoctrination and sexual corruption, teachers take time to scare children to death about the near-term end of life on earth due to “catastrophic climate change.” Another lie. But it’s all classic Marxism/communism, with even the “3 R’s” – reading, writing and arithmetic – now being corrupted with “woke,” “1984”-style madness.

Perhaps never has the true threat of today’s U.S. public school system been exposed as in the sensational April issue of WND’s critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled “THE GREATEST BETRAYAL: How Marxism and madness have taken over America’s public school system.”

Whistleblower is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!