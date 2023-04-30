A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Jenny Craig warns staffers of mass layoffs as it prepares to shutter locations

Weight-loss giant will begin 'winding down physical operations'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 30, 2023 at 3:21pm
(NEW YORK POST) – Jenny Craig appears to be shedding more than pounds. The weight-loss company warned staffers to look for other employment opportunities as it prepares for potential mass layoffs.

The private equity-owned company said it didn’t know “if any employees may be retained” as it begins preparations to shutter its physical operations in internal communications obtained by NBC News.

“We do not know the exact employees/groups whom will be impacted, and if any employees may be retained. As a result, we would suggest that you anticipate that your employment may be impacted and begin to seek other employment,” stated Tuesday’s document titled “Jenny Craig Company transitions FAQs.”

WND News Services
WND News Services

These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







