Jim Jordan reveals who he is '100%' supporting for president

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) – Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) has declared his support for former President Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election, saying he is "100%" in support of Trump.

Jordan's announcement came ahead of a speech he delivered to the National Rifle Association convention on Friday, where Trump also spoke. The endorsement from Jordan, a longtime ally of the former president, comes as the 2024 presidential election cycle begins to heat up, with several prominent Republicans declaring whether they will run in the next election.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

"No one has demonstrated that they will do what they said and get things done like he did, and he did it with everyone in that town against him. And that's what I still respect about President Trump, and I'm for him all the way," Jordan told Fox News Digital.

TRENDING: Don't be surprised if Gavin Newsom replaces Biden on the ticket

Read the full story ›