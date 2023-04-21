A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Money
These jobs are safe from the AI revolution – for now

Manual labor, specialized knowledge less likely to be replaced

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 21, 2023 at 4:45pm
(FOX BUSINESS) – The rise of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies have the potential to revolutionize workflows and automate aspects of many jobs, but not all professions will be impacted in the near term, according to a recent report.

Generative AI and large language models (LLMs) are technologies that have received a lot of attention lately. Both use algorithms to take existing, human-created content, like text, images, audio and video, to create new content and analyze vast quantities of data.

In most professions, AI will serve as a complementary tool for human workers that helps them become more productive by automating some tasks rather than putting those people out of work, according to a report by Goldman Sachs.

