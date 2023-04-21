These jobs are safe from the AI revolution – for now

(FOX BUSINESS) – The rise of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies have the potential to revolutionize workflows and automate aspects of many jobs, but not all professions will be impacted in the near term, according to a recent report.

Generative AI and large language models (LLMs) are technologies that have received a lot of attention lately. Both use algorithms to take existing, human-created content, like text, images, audio and video, to create new content and analyze vast quantities of data.

In most professions, AI will serve as a complementary tool for human workers that helps them become more productive by automating some tasks rather than putting those people out of work, according to a report by Goldman Sachs.

