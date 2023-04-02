A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Joe Biden creeps on ANOTHER young girl, this time in Mississippi

Grabs youngster's hand, touches her necklace

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 2, 2023 at 6:45pm
Biden creeps up on another little girl, this one in Mississippi (video screenshot)

(THE POST MILLENNIAL) – New footage has just emerged of Creepy Joe being ... well, creepy. On Friday, Joe Biden visited Rolling Fork, Mississippi to tour areas impacted by a recent tornado and during the visit the president uncomfortably hovered over and touched another young girl.

In a video posted to TikTok by user lauramclaughlin37 the president can be seen grabbing the youngster's hand and leaning over close, apparently pulling her closer to him. The president then touches the young girl's necklace and continues to interact as he blocks the view of the camera and invades her personal space.

The interaction is another in a string of uncomfortable moments between the 80-year-old Biden and minors.

Read the full story ›

