PoliticsTHE LEFT UNHINGED
Joe Biden wants to make data illegal if it's racist

21st-century Lysenkoism plot to kill science

Published April 30, 2023 at 5:33pm
Published April 30, 2023 at 5:33pm
(REVOLVER NEWS) – There has been a recent announcement by the Biden admin regarding the use of datasets that they claim are “imbalanced” and incorporate historical bias in the decision-making process. In other words, any data that has a negative repercussions on the slews of people listed as the “protected class” will be deemed illegal and thus, slated for destruction.

The government has stated that they wish to make any data leading to discriminatory outcomes illegal. This unbelievably brazen censorship move is part of the regime’s bigger plans to silence any dissenting voices, even if it means quashing actual facts and important information that can be used to improve and better society as a whole.

It’s incredibly frightening that the US government is now banning data that might hurt someone’s feelings. We’re now putting progressive ideology and social justice nonsense ahead of the truth.

TRENDING: Who knew? 'EV' actually stands for 'EcoVillain'

Read the full story ›

