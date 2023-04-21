Joe Biden's 'show me the money' foreign diplomacy

Joe Biden and the Democrat Party abandoned our U.S. allies in Afghanistan, an act of treachery perhaps unsurpassed in the history of the nation. What Joe Biden and the Democrats have in mind for Israel will, by comparison, make the Afghan surrender look like a family picnic.

Our Democratic national leadership has decided to destroy Israel to get to Benjamin Netanyahu. This is because the Democrat Party leadership does not believe Israel should exist, and the left's two-state solution is intended to destroy her. The two-state solution will produce only one Arab state.

Biden's team is waging economic and political war against Israel, and encouraging leftist allies in that nation to disrupt the elected government of that nation, no matter the consequences.

A half a world way, the fate of U.S. ally Taiwan is left with only one question: When will the communist forces invade? For Biden and the Democrat Party, the only thing that matters is Ukraine. Ukraine is a headline, a distraction while Biden fritters away the cornerstones of peace forged out of World War II.

The American economy was in recession when the nation entered World War II. The U.S. economy is in tatters today thanks to the buffoonish Joe Biden and his woke Cabinet. Biden's approach to citizenship in America is to buy "communities" with reparations, and his willingness to engage in unrestrained spending is the true "existential threat" to the nation.

So here we are, staring at seismic political collapse in the East and in the Middle East while at home we witness the taking of political prisoners, the abandonment of the judicial system, and a comprehensive, planned cultural war to extinguish Christianity and Western civilization. It is a great deal to consider, this Biden occupancy of the White House.

Perhaps if Netanyahu wants to get a favorable nod from Joe Biden he should invite Hunter Biden to serve on a few Israeli corporate boards. Ukraine's financial contributions to the Biden family certainly have paid off. Then there is China and multi-million-dollar financial support of Hunter and the Biden gang. The investment has cleared the way for China's communists to crush the free citizens of Taiwan at a time of Beijing's choosing.

Will a million Americans pay the ultimate price to secure the Biden family fortune? Biden has demanded Russia's leader be hauled out of the building in chains, imprisoned and tried for war crimes by an international tribunal. That leaves a nuclear Russia with few alternatives and certainly eliminates the possibility of a conversation. So where will the U.S. Marines be sent this time? Will it be Israel, Ukraine, Taiwan, Russia, perhaps Iran? They already are in Syria.

Biden has carefully manipulated an international situation so the United States of America was sucked into war in Ukraine, is flirting with war against another nuclear power and is about to lose a critical partner in Asia. This is casino diplomacy where the president wanders from bandit to bandit and gives each a yank just to see if it pays off.

The changing landscape of international affairs leaves even a casual observer with the conclusion the nations traditionally aligned with the USA had better find new partners ASAP. There is an alternative, of course, and that's the Americans finding another leader.

