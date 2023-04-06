A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
THE ANIMAL KINGDOM
Jogger attacked by cow, owner could face charges

Woman was left with cut that needed stitches

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 6, 2023 at 12:00pm
(NEW YORK POST) – An escaped cow attacked and gored a Maine jogger on April Fool’s Day, leaving her in need of stitches and its owner facing possible charges.

The unnamed 43-year-old woman was getting ready to go for a run on the Whistle Stop Trail, a countryside rail trail that runs through central Maine, when the lurking cow sprang upon her.

“Officers met with the female, who reported that she had been charged by the male bovine as she prepared for a jog,” according to a statement from police in Farmington, Maine.

WND News Services
