John Bolton reveals what scares him about Trump indictment

(FOX NEWS) – Former national security adviser John Bolton argued that the indictment of Donald Trump may ultimately help the former president politically, saying it could be "rocket fuel" that helps him secure the Republican nomination.

"I'm not worried about Alvin Bragg hurting Donald Trump. I'm worried about Alvin Bragg benefiting Donald Trump," Bolton said during a Sunday "Face the Nation" appearance on CBS. "If Trump is acquitted or he gets the case dismissed because it's not legally sufficient… that will be rocket fuel because he can say, ‘I told you this was a political prosecution.’"

Bolton, who served in the Trump administration for just over a year, made the comments just days after a grand jury in New York voted to indict the former president on charges believed to be related to alleged "hush money" payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels during the 2016 campaign.

