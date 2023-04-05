Johnson & Johnson shells out billions & billions to settle cancer claims

By Jason Cohen

Daily Caller News Foundation

Johnson & Johnson agreed to dole out $8.9 billion to numerous people who alleged the pharmaceutical giant’s talcum powder products led to cancer on Tuesday, according to a proposal released in filing Tuesday.

The plaintiffs include the relatives of people who perished from ovarian cancer and mesothelioma allegedly due to Johnson & Johnson products; if the settlement is approved, it will put an end to their long legal saga, according to the New York Times. Under Johnson & Johnson’s proposed settlement, the giant would pay the nearly $9 billion over the next 25 years to the plaintiffs.

TRENDING: The real Day of Vengeance

A team of lawyers representing the almost-70,000 plaintiffs characterized this deal as a huge win in the legal battle that has spanned over a decade, according to the NYT.

While baby powder is not one of Johnson & Johnson’s highest-selling products, it is one of the giant’s most recognizable, according to the NYT. Many plaintiffs claimed it was contaminated with asbestos.

“Even though $8.9 billion sounds like a lot of money, when you spread it out it comes out to not very much at all for the people who suffered,” said lawyer Jason Itkin, whose firm is handling 10,000 cases related to this matter, according to the NYT.

Johnson & Johnson was aware there was asbestos in their talc products, according to Reuters. The company did not inform the FDA that at least three tests by three separate labs between 1972 and 1975 discovered the carcinogen, including at “rather high” levels in one case.

Is Johnson & Johnson baby powder a threat to health? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 80% (8 Votes) 20% (2 Votes)

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

“The Company continues to believe that these claims are specious and lack scientific merit,” said Erik Haas, Johnson & Johnson’s worldwide vice president of litigation, in a press release on Tuesday.

The giant recalled five of its sunscreen products after low levels of the cancer-causing chemical Benzene were discovered in some samples, the company announced in 2021.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!