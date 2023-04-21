Jordan scorches Biden for making Hunter laptop letter 'seem organic'

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, one of the GOP majority in the U.S. House now leading various investigations of the Biden family schemes, including various international business deals that were very profitable, is scorching Joe Biden for making a Hunter Biden laptop letter "seem organic."

It wasn't.

It was the result of work by Biden's own campaign officials and supporters.

The scandal developed just before the 2020 presidential election. Accurate reporting had surfaced about a laptop Hunter Biden had abandoned at a repair shop showing the Biden clan's international business dealings and many other scandals.

TRENDING: 'Cover-up': Where's the Nashville 'trans' mass-murderer's manifesto?

Almost immediately, 51 former national intelligence officials signed off on a letter that, without evidence, claimed the laptop was "Russian disinformation."

Signers included Barack Obama's CIA Director John Brennan, Bush-era CIA Director Michael Hayden, former DNI James Clapper, former CIA chief of staff Jeremy Bash, former acting CIA Director Michael Morell and former National Intelligence Council Chair Thomas Finger.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

They all claimed the laptop had "classic earmarks of a Russian information operation."

Was the Hunter Biden laptop letter deliberate? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (18 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

But Morell now has testified before Jordan's committee and that of House Intelligence Committee Chairman Mike Turner, R-Ohio, that then-Biden campaign adviser Antony Blinken pushed for the letter, and that it was assembled in order to help Joe Biden in his campaign fight against Donald Trump.

Jordan, according to Fox News, charged that Joe Biden "wrongly" made the letter "seem organic."

"When the story came out on Oct. 14, 2020, about the 'Biden business operation' and whether then-Vice President Joe Biden was involved, there was some concern that he was — then quickly it turns into this political operation — that letter that became the basis for suppressing the story and keeping it from the American people just days before the most important election we have," Jordan said.

"The 14th, the [New York] Post has a story. The 17th, Tony Blinken… contacts Mike Morell and gets him interested in this. Mike Morell looks at it the next day, organizes on the 18th all these other people to sign the letter. The 19th, the letter goes out," he said.

Fox reported Jordan charged that Morell "concocted" the letter to be used for a presidential debate when President Trump was expected to raise the issue of the scandalous information that had been revealed about the Bidens.

The report said, "Morell and Blinken wanted a statement Joe Biden could use to rebut Trump's likely allegations."

Jordan continued, "The way then-Vice President Biden did it was he made it seem like it was organic — and understand it was choreographed all the way. … And that letter became the basis for keeping this information from the American people."

IMPORTANT NOTE: Although millions of American parents send their precious children off to public school every day, imagining their kids’ days will be filled with reading, writing, arithmetic, science, history, sports and music, they’re not only in for a shock – but for total BETRAYAL. Today’s “public” (government) schools have become far-left ideological, political and religious indoctrination centers aimed at reprogramming and transforming America’s children.

Kids are being taught to HATE their own country and to see themselves and their parents as racists – or victims of racists. They are sexualized and corrupted, and many are groomed into the dark LGBT world, with almost 6,000 schools prohibiting parents from even hearing about their child’s transgender “transition.” In between all the far-left indoctrination and sexual corruption, teachers take time to scare children to death about the near-term end of life on earth due to “catastrophic climate change.” Another lie. But it’s all classic Marxism/communism, with even the “3 R’s” – reading, writing and arithmetic – now being corrupted with “woke,” “1984”-style madness.

Perhaps never has the true threat of today’s U.S. public school system been exposed as in the sensational April issue of WND’s critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled “THE GREATEST BETRAYAL: How Marxism and madness have taken over America’s public school system.” Whistleblower is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!