EducationTHE LEFT UNHINGED
Journos blame conservative 'selfish' 'monsters' for Nashville shooting

Spews hatred for anyone who supports 2nd Amendment

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 9, 2023 at 11:30am
(NEWSBUSTERS) – When a transgender shooter on March 27 targeted a Christian school in Nashville and slaughtered six people, including three children, some in the media responded by disgustingly blaming conservatives and responsible gun-owners for the attack because they were “selfish” “monsters” who spread hate.

What’s worse is that just a few weeks prior to the shooting, actress and leftist activist Jane Fonda was “kidding” around about murdering Pro-Lifers on ABC’s The View. Yet in the eyes of liberal journalists and celebrities it’s “fascist” Republican politicians who are at fault for creating a climate of hate in the country.

MSNBC contributor Eddie Glaude: “These monsters who are so selfish around their guns…‘Don’t take away my guns even though these families are losing their babies, even though people are being shot with bump stocks and weapons of war, I still have the right to my gun. To be damned you’re dead.’ Selfishness.”

Read the full story ›

