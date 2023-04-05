A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Faith Health Money PoliticsMATTERS OF LIFE AND DEATH
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

'Just f**k!ng vote': Top Democrat who ran against DeSantis gets arrested

'I'm out. And not ever backing down'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 5, 2023 at 5:53pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Nikki Fried (Twitter / Nikki Fried)

Nikki Fried (Twitter / Nikki Fried)

(JEWISH TELEGRAPHIC AGENCY) -- Nikki Fried, who chairs Florida’s Democratic Party, was arrested at a protest for abortion rights in the state capital, along with 10 other demonstrators.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

The protest on Monday night, which took place outside Tallahassee City Hall, was in opposition to a proposed six-week abortion ban in Florida that the state senate passed Monday evening. The bill must pass the state House of Representatives before heading to the desk of Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.

TRENDING: The real Day of Vengeance

Fried, who is Jewish, previously served as Florida’s commissioner of agriculture, a rare Democrat elected to statewide office in Florida. Last year, she mounted an unsuccessful bid for the Democratic nomination for governor. She became the state Democratic Party chair earlier this year.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







'Just f**k!ng vote': Top Democrat who ran against DeSantis gets arrested
Police detain several people seeking to sacrifice animals for Passover at Temple Mount
Mom sues school that allegedly hid girl's gender transition, provided chest binders
Heritage leads fight against Biden 'Conservatives Need Not Apply' hiring rule
Nasdaq falls 1% for three-day losing streak after weak economic data
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×