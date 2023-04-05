'Just f**k!ng vote': Top Democrat who ran against DeSantis gets arrested

(JEWISH TELEGRAPHIC AGENCY) -- Nikki Fried, who chairs Florida’s Democratic Party, was arrested at a protest for abortion rights in the state capital, along with 10 other demonstrators.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

The protest on Monday night, which took place outside Tallahassee City Hall, was in opposition to a proposed six-week abortion ban in Florida that the state senate passed Monday evening. The bill must pass the state House of Representatives before heading to the desk of Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.

I’m out. And not ever backing down.

Just fucking vote @FlaDems!!! pic.twitter.com/uCKsdVLjKJ — Nikki Fried (@NikkiFried) April 4, 2023

TRENDING: The real Day of Vengeance

Fried, who is Jewish, previously served as Florida’s commissioner of agriculture, a rare Democrat elected to statewide office in Florida. Last year, she mounted an unsuccessful bid for the Democratic nomination for governor. She became the state Democratic Party chair earlier this year.

Read the full story ›