Kamala Harris issues dire climate change warning in Africa

(FOX NEWS) – Vice President Kamala Harris gave a stern warning about the "existential threat" of climate change while speaking with farmers in Africa.

Harris, visiting Panuka Farm in Zambia on Saturday, thanked the farmers for a tour of their facilities and demonstrations of their work before turning the conversation to the climate.

"The impact of the climate crisis is unmistakable, and without any question in my mind, poses an existential threat to the entire planet," the vice president said.

