Here's what kids' hospital quietly scrubbed from internet amid gender-transition backlash

By Megan Brock and Laurel Dugga

Daily Caller News Foundation

The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) purged its website of numerous videos and documents related to its pediatric gender clinic following public outrage over gender transition procedures being offered to minors there.

Clinic staff encouraged school employees to keep children’s gender identity secret from parents and promoted biomedical interventions for young children in some of the since-removed online resources, which have been saved in online archives.

“In research conducted with colleagues at CHOP, we examined the experience of chest dysphoria and top (masculinizing chest) surgery in transmasculine youth ages 13–21 … Top surgery can vastly improve the lives of transmasculine youth and is critical to their health and well-being,” one document read.

The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP), which operates a gender clinic, removed numerous videos and posts discussing childhood gender transitions, including irreversible surgeries, from its website amid public backlash, the Daily Caller News Foundation has learned.

TRENDING: Biden blasted for barring priests from ministering at military center

The CHOP Gender and Sexuality Development Program came under scrutiny in September 2022 after some of its training videos on childhood gender transitions were circulated online, and the clinic said it was tightening its security that October due to threats. Resources including videos in which clinic staff promoted cross-sex medical interventions for minors and advised school workers to keep children’s gender identity secret from their families have since disappeared from CHOP’s website; these pages are saved in online archives, but their links either redirect to error pages or go to pages that have been heavily altered with certain links removed.

A CHOP webpage linking to a document that promoted “gender-affirming care” for youth, including mastectomies for girls as young as 13, was saved to online archives in June 2022, but that page had been removed from public view by November. The document was produced by CHOP’s PolicyLab, which conducts research and makes public policy recommendations on health care issues.

RELATED: 'Toxic': Greatest betrayal in nation deceptively unleashed on millions

“Many transmasculine youth … experience chest dysphoria, which is physical and emotional distress caused by the presence of unwanted breast tissue,” the document read. “In research conducted with colleagues at CHOP, we examined the experience of chest dysphoria and top (masculinizing chest) surgery in transmasculine youth ages 13–21 … Top surgery can vastly improve the lives of transmasculine youth and is critical to their health and well-being.”

Did hospital officials scrub this material because they know they're in the wrong? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (8 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

The CHOP website also removed the public’s ability to download annual reports on the clinic’s achievements in medicine, outreach and advocacy, which were publicly available as of June 2022 but needed to be requested by email as of January 2023, according to online archives. One such report previously obtained by the DCNF revealed that the clinic had hired a social worker to help minors access “gender-affirming” surgeries by gathering letters of support and requesting that insurance companies cover the procedure.

CHOP’s “Professional Resources for the Gender and Sexuality Development Clinic” web page featured an LGBTQ Education Program section and a video resources section as of September 2021, according to online archives, but neither exist on the current website. An hour-long webinar on adolescent medical transition that advised puberty blockers as young as eight and hormones and surgeries as young as 14 was among the links scrubbed from the page, along with videos titled “Supporting Transgender and Gender Expansive Students” and “Discussing Sexuality and Safer Sex with Trans Clients;” the videos are all currently unlisted on YouTube.

A family support and education specialist for CHOP urged school counselors to keep students’ preferred names and pronouns secret from their families and other school staff in the now-removed video on supporting trans students. The same webinar said school bathrooms, locker rooms and sports should be organized based on gender identity rather than biological sex.

CHOP’s Gender and Sexuality Development Program was one of several child gender clinics to come under fire in late 2022 as online activists publicized videos and documents detailing cross-sex medical treatments being offered to children.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Lurie Children’s Hospital in Chicago came under scrutiny for promoting a “LGBTQ sex shop for teens” that sold sex toys including dildos, vibrators, harnesses and anal toys in its “Beyond the Binary” lessons for local schools, and Boston Children’s Hospital received a bomb threat after unearthed documents and videos revealed the hospital had performed dozens of “gender affirming” mastectomies on children.

The CHOP gender clinic did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

IMPORTANT NOTE: Although millions of American parents send their precious children off to public school every day, imagining their kids' days will be filled with reading, writing, arithmetic, science, history, sports and music, they're not only in for a shock – but for total BETRAYAL. Today's "public" (government) schools have become far-left ideological, political and religious indoctrination centers aimed at reprogramming and transforming America's children.

Kids are being taught to HATE their own country and to see themselves and their parents as racists – or victims of racists. They are sexualized and corrupted, and many are groomed into the dark LGBT world, with almost 6,000 schools prohibiting parents from even hearing about their child's transgender "transition." In between all the far-left indoctrination and sexual corruption, teachers take time to scare children to death about the near-term end of life on earth due to "catastrophic climate change." Another lie. But it's all classic Marxism/communism, with even the "3 R's" – reading, writing and arithmetic – now being corrupted with "woke," "1984"-style madness.

Perhaps never has the true threat of today's U.S. public school system been exposed as in the sensational April issue of WND's critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled "THE GREATEST BETRAYAL: How Marxism and madness have taken over America's public school system." Whistleblower is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!