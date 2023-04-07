A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
World
King Charles supports research into royal links to slavery

Will allow access to Royal Collection, Royal Archives

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 7, 2023 at 3:38pm
King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla (video screenshot)

(DW) – Britain's King Charles III announced his support for research into the monarchy's historical links to slavery, Buckingham Palace said on Thursday.
A month ahead of his coronation, the palace said that academics would be given greater access to royal archives, and that Charles takes the issue "profoundly seriously."

Buckingham Palace said the royal family would support an independent research project looking into any links between the monarchy and slavery during the late seventeenth and eighteenth-centuries, by allowing access to the Royal Collection and the Royal Archives.

