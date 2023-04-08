Klaus Schwab hires millions of 'information warriors' to 'seize control of the internet'

(NEWS PUNCH) – According to Klaus Schwab’s WEF, misinformation on the internet is an “infodemic” that is “potentially deadly” and requires a “cure.” The definition of misinformation, according to the WEF, is any content on the internet that they disagree with. This means the WEF’s hundreds of thousands of information warriors will be engaged in the act of shutting down dissent against the globalist elite.

Klaus Schwab warned us last month that whoever controls AI will control the future. And the Davos elites have wasted no time in laying the groundwork to enslave humanity.

Conspiracy forums and Youtube comments sections are being targeted by the WEF’s “information warriors” who pretend to be ordinary users of the platform, but are actually working to disrupt proceedings and covertly seed support for the ideology of Klaus Schwab’s WEF.

