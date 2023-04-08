Lauren Boebert's narrow midterm election victory makes her a target for Democrats

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) – Democrats are setting their sights on the Colorado House seat held by Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO), hoping to unseat the firebrand Republican after nearly upsetting her in the midterm elections.

Adam Frisch announced a challenge to Boebert in February, setting the stage for a rematch between him and the Colorado Republican after he narrowly lost by 546 votes in the deep red district in 2022. The narrow margin made the race one of the tightest races of the midterm cycle.

“I can’t believe she had almost the most embarrassing loss in 20 years, and she hasn’t changed one iota,” Frisch told the Hill. “She’s actually doubled down on crazy.”

