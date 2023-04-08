A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
PoliticsTHE SWAMP
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Lauren Boebert's narrow midterm election victory makes her a target for Democrats

Left hopes to unseat firebrand Republican

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 8, 2023 at 5:44pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo. (Official portrait)

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo. (Official portrait)

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) – Democrats are setting their sights on the Colorado House seat held by Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO), hoping to unseat the firebrand Republican after nearly upsetting her in the midterm elections.

Adam Frisch announced a challenge to Boebert in February, setting the stage for a rematch between him and the Colorado Republican after he narrowly lost by 546 votes in the deep red district in 2022. The narrow margin made the race one of the tightest races of the midterm cycle.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

“I can’t believe she had almost the most embarrassing loss in 20 years, and she hasn’t changed one iota,” Frisch told the Hill. “She’s actually doubled down on crazy.”

TRENDING: Have you read 'The Gospel in Every Book of the Old Testament' yet?

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Lauren Boebert's narrow midterm election victory makes her a target for Democrats
GOP urged to denounce 'alarmist' climate change report
AOC, Dem senator call on Biden administration to ignore abortion pill ruling
State suing to seize farmer's property to make way for Ford EV factory
Bombshell: Detective in Daniel Perry self-defense case removed evidence
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×